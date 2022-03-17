BREINIGSVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ese Duke's spirituality book, "The Presence of God: A Supernatural Experience" (published by Archway Publishing), communicates that one's best life can only be experienced in an optimal consciousness and reality. He says people were created to flourish in that reality — the presence of God.
The book shows readers how to engage the supernatural in their humanity and thereby walk and manifest God's presence wherever they are. This guide aims to take readers to a place of supernatural living beyond their imagination, a reality that the author believes God desires all people to experience, yet only a few have and do.
"I want readers to know they can live life in the reality of God's presence, learn how to engage the spirit realm to get results, and manifest God's presence, even on demand," Duke says.
"The Presence of God"
By Ese Duke
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665713108
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665713092
E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665713085
About the Author
Ese Duke is a dynamic preacher and teacher of God's word with an apostolic mandate. His ministry is characterized by the demonstration of the anointing of the Holy Spirit and tangible manifestation of God's presence. Duke is the founder of Spirit Temple Bible Church, Spirit Temple Bible College, and Ese Duke Ministry. He is the president of Ese Duke Spiritual Covering and Ministerial Association where he provides spiritual and ministerial covering to leaders, ministries, and churches across the globe. Duke and his wife are blessed with God honoring children.
