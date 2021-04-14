PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a motorcycle rider, I have encountered flat tires a number of times on the road in locations that were nowhere near a gas station or even an area where I could pull off the road," said an inventor from Moscow, Pa. "This tire repair tool is the perfect roadside solution."
He developed HOWE PUMP, patent-pending, to enable users to pump air into a deflated tire along the road. As such, it reduces the chance of accidents and injuries, which enhances roadway safety. Furthermore, it eliminates the need for professional roadside assistance. Thus, it saves time, effort and expense. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, it is durable, practical and easy to operate.
The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1971, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
