PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to reseal a snack bag, cereal bag or other food bag," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z SEAL. My design helps to prevent the contents of a food bag from becoming stale or soggy."
The invention provides an effective way to reseal a food package. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional bag clips, storage containers, etc. As a result, it helps to keep the contents fresh and appealing and it could help to prevent food waste. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
