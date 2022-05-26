InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun way for families and friends to play board games together," said an inventor, from Atwater, Calif., "so I invented the WORLD SUPER GAME TABLE. My design could offer a more engaging and interactive alternative to traditional games."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique and convenient way to play a variety of board games. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store or transport numerous game boxes. It also enhances fun and entertainment and it ensures that multiple games are readily available when needed. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fun-and-entertaining-game-table-fmb-111-301552146.html

SOURCE InventHelp

