PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved method for extracting water treatment media from a tank in a water treatment apparatus," said an inventor, from Akron, Pa., "so I invented the DOME CAP MINERAL EXTRACTOR. My compact design could be stored in a small space within a basement or other area."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of replenishing the filtration media of a hemispherical top, whole house filtration system. It can be employed on activated carbon and related filters. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the effort required to replace the filtration media when depleted. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for households.
