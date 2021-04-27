InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved method for extracting water treatment media from a tank in a water treatment apparatus," said an inventor, from Akron, Pa., "so I invented the DOME CAP MINERAL EXTRACTOR. My compact design could be stored in a small space within a basement or other area."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of replenishing the filtration media of a hemispherical top, whole house filtration system. It can be employed on activated carbon and related filters. As a result, it increases efficiency and it eliminates the effort required to replace the filtration media when depleted. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-mediacarbon-filtration-device-for-households-lcc-5146-301273313.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.