PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help women experience a more comfortable mammogram procedure," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented The New Bra-Shapes Imaging Device. My design better conforms to a woman's anatomy to make mammography less painful."

The invention provides an improved design for a mammogram machine. In doing so, it eliminates the pain of having the breasts compressed between two flat surfaces. As a result, it reduces the discomfort associated with a mammography procedure. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, it can feature different sizes to accommodate different breast sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

