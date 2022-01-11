InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be a better way for a pet owner to monitor and interact with their family pet," said an inventor, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the SMART COLLAR. My design reduces worry by allowing a pet owner to check up on their pet or comfort them when away."

The invention provides an improved collar for pets. In doing so, it allows a pet owner to easily monitor a pet's behavior. It also enables a pet owner to interact with a pet when away. As a result, it could provide added comfort, safety and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

