PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient charging system for individuals wearing protective helmets," said an inventor, from Euclid, Ohio, "so I invented the SOLAR HELMET. My design enables you to maintain a charge on your cell phone or other mobile device."
The patent-pending invention enables the user to charge an electronic device while wearing a protective helmet. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a power source. It also increases efficiency and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features an effective and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bicyclists, motorcyclists, the construction industry, the military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-helmet-with-convenient-charging-system-fgc-224-301364101.html
SOURCE InventHelp