PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to handle hot cooking pots, pans and lids during the cooking process," said an inventor, from Northampton, Pa., "so I invented the COOKING WRAP. My design offers an improved alternative to using traditional oven mitts and potholders."

The invention provides a protective barrier between a hot pot, pan or lid handle and a cook's hands. In doing so, it helps to prevent painful burns. As a result, it enhances safety in the kitchen and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

