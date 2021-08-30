InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective warning device that can be used in road construction zones to signal if there is an accident or an unauthorized vehicle in the restricted area," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the T S W D. My design would require no maintenance and it could provide added safety for workers."

The invention increases the safety of roadway work zones. In doing so, it enables a worker to warn others in the work zone in the event of an accident. As a result, it enhances communication and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to deploy so it is ideal for road crews, construction workers and utility workers.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

