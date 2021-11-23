InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to keep children, pets and other passengers safe if left behind in a parked car on a hot day," said an inventor, from Slippery Rock, Pa., "so I invented the HOT CAR SEAT LOGIC. My design ensures that the vehicle interior is cool and comfortable for remaining passengers."

The invention prevents the interior of a parked car from overheating if a passenger is left behind. In doing so, it enhances safety and comfort. As a result, it helps to prevent heat-related injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

