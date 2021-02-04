PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by the struggle surrounding removing hard ice cream from its container," said an inventor from Manheim, Pa. "This inspired me to develop a better ice cream scooper that would hold heat to allow the scooping process to be simple."
She developed the MICROWAVABLE ICE CREAM SCOOP to save individuals time and energy by softening the ice cream from a tub or carton. This invention could feature a convenient and easy to use design. Additionally, it would require less energy to obtain scoops of ice cream by eliminating the hassle associated with running hot water over a conventional spoon.
