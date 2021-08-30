InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent embarrassing odors in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Avondale, Pa., "so I invented the FLUSH FRESH. My design ensures that the bathroom smells fresh and pleasant without the hassle of using traditional aerosol sprays."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense a pleasant scent throughout the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners. As a result, it helps to prevent toilet odors and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-toilet-accessory-to-reduce-odors-lcc-5157-301362524.html

SOURCE InventHelp

