 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create the perfect place to position plants or decorations in front of a window," said one of two inventors, from Shrewsbury, Pa., "so we invented the WINDOW SHELF DISPLAY. Our design would not require screws or nails that leave holes and may cause other damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display plants and decorations within windows. In doing so, it prevents damage to the window, sill and wall. It also could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LCC-7000, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

