PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to improve mobility in addition to muscle strength," said one of the two inventors, from New Castle, Pa., "so we invented The Rotation Station by STANDING FIRM®. Tight muscles are a problem everyone experiences whether you exercise or not. The Rotation Station lengthens and strengthens the end-range muscle fibers that gravity misses. Our design can be used to improve mobility and prevent injuries to the hip, knee and ankle joints."
The patented invention provides a fast easy way to load rotation from the ground up. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional gravity based exercises and workout devices that only strengthen linear movement. As a result, it enhances mobility in addition to full range muscular strength.
It also can be used to help treat and prevent injuries. The invention features an effective design for performing safe precise exercises from a standing position. It is ideal for movement specialists, trainers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.
The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
