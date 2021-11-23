InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother uses oxygen, and we always had trouble keeping the lines from getting damaged," said one of two inventors from Finlayville, Pa. "We needed a way to protect them against wear and tear, so they didn't have to be replaced so often."

They developed a prototype for the patent-pending SAFE OXYGEN LINE PROTECTOR to prevent cracking and splitting of oxygen lines and damage to concentrator. Once installed, it remains securely in place and keeps tubing clearly visible to eliminate a trip hazard. Thus, this lightweight, practical and user-friendly cover improves patient care, safety and health. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-oxygen-tubing-cover-pit-1192-301427665.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.