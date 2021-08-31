PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and easy way for a non-professional to change out ceiling lights or other fixtures," said one of two inventors, from Bristol, Tenn., "so we invented the QUICK FIXTURE. Our design saves time and it eliminates the hassle associated with switching ceiling fans, lights and other electrical products."
The patent-pending invention provides a universal, quick-connect ceiling fixture for multiple product applications. In doing so, it enables various ceiling products such as fans or lights to be easily switched. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to hire a professional electrician or electrical contractor. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, electrical contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
