PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I created this idea so I can safely move my aeration fans around as I need to," said an inventor from Three Hills, Canada. "This invention allows me to efficiently cool and dry grain in aeration grain bins."
He created a prototype for the ULTIMATE GRAIN AERATION FAN CART to make it easier to facilitate and handle a portable grain bin aeration fan. The invention reduces the amount of time and physical effort required to move this type of blower around a farm. Additionally, the steel construction would also make it less prone to toppling or otherwise being damaged.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-innovative-aeration-fan-equipment-for-farmers-tro-423-301439379.html
SOURCE InventHelp