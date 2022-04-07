InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a painter and I accidentally spilled a bucket of paint on a roof once," said the inventor from Bakersfield, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help stabilize a bucket of paint while on a pitched roof."

He created a prototype for the ROOFTOP WORK BENCH that fulfills the need for a platform that would create a level storage unit on the slope of a roof. This device would be portable, light weight and easy-to-use by commercial workers and DIY Enthusiasts. Additionally, this device stores tools while providing a balanced platform for liquid items on a pitched roof.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-570, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

