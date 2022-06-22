InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like taking a full body picture of what clothes I wear each day, however it does get tiresome asking others to take the picture for me," said the inventor from North Versailles, Pa. "I created this mirror to help an individual capture full body pictures from different angles and add filters if they choose."

He invented the SMART MIRROR to help provide a multi-functional smart mirror that offers versatile operating features. The mirror would include an interactive smart hub for use on social media and various platforms. This would allow individuals to solely capture images of themselves from a variety of angles. Additionally, the mirror would be available in various sizes and could be used in the home or any commercial space.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

