"The Courage to Not Be Controlled: Regaining Power over Life Again": a powerful tale of resilience and healing. "The Courage to Not Be Controlled: Regaining Power over Life Again" is the creation of published author Iona Christine Nall, a devoted Christian who overcame abuse and violence as a child.
Nall writes, "Have you ever felt a gnawing on the inside of you that something was not quite right in what was being spoken and or done to you? A frustration or anger, not realizing you were being controlled, manipulated, or abused. Hopefully, this book will shed some insight to the actions and words of others, or even your own. Free yourself from control. Learning to recognize, recalculate, and renovate to bring freedom and healing to your own soul and free others as well, to bring about healthy boundaries for yourself to live a much more productive life. Recognizing the signs or the red flags of your own behavior and speech, or that of others will help you live a life that is more peaceful and filled with contentment and respect. Place healthy boundaries in your life on how you treat yourself and how others treat you. My prayer is that this journey of mine will speak to you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iona Christine Nall's new book is an emotional tale of the author's history of abuse and how one can overcome the long-lasting scars.
Nall writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be in similar circumstances to find strength in themselves and God to rebuild and heal.
View a synopsis of "The Courage to Not Be Controlled: Regaining Power over Life Again" on YouTube.
