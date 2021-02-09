MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uranium Cube Chronicles": a real page turner that will change the beliefs of many readers who doubt the greatness of God. By correlating God with scientific proof, this story will demonstrate the realness of His grace and all of His good works. "Uranium Cube Chronicles" is the creation of published author Ireland D. McClain, who has successfully written two novels.
McClain shares, "My work illustrates scientific processes that confirm the reality of the Holy Scriptures in the Bible. I desire to connect the reader with the living God who has a purpose for His creation. By the very construction of the universe, He sustains and intervenes in our daily lives. The science of today is not the science of the past or the future. We know only what we perceive right now. I challenge those "too smart to believe in God" to reconsider their assumptions. The reader's belief in today's science is based on conclusions by theories that may not be correct. I observed that many scientists embrace atheism with extreme vigor. My objective is to present scientific theories that do not contradict God's Word. After all, God is the Creator of the universe. The intellectually honest and inquisitive will be eager to finish reading this novel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ireland D. McClain's new book puts religion on another plane that is relatable to those who are more inclined with scientific explanations of the different phenomena that people undergo each day. It challenges existing beliefs while slowly instilling a shift in perspective.
