MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons": an enjoyable arrangement of inspiring stories. "Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons" is the creation of published author Irene Bryan, a loving wife and mother who graduated from the University of Maryland. She is also an ordained minister in the Church of God in Anderson, Indiana.
Bryan shares, "Life is a journey which the soul embarks on. It is like an unfinished book, waiting to add new chapters from stories not yet written. One never knows what the journey will carry one through or even the seasons the journey will bring forth. Only God knows. Yesterday one could have been in a Desert season. Today one could be in a Valley season, looking up at the Mountains. The same God who was with one in their Desert season is the same God with one today in their Valley season, with the view of the Mountains that surround one. The comfort and peace to the believer's soul is knowing that God can be trusted in every season.
"As you read and reflect on these little humorous stories of life's seasons, I pray and hope that you will enjoy one or two little chuckles. I also pray that you may be able to relate and identify with the characters Mountain, Valley, Foothill, Hillside, Flatland, Rangeland, Desert, and Lowland as each goes through the difficulties, disappointments, and ups and downs. Most often, these are part of what some of life's seasons cause the heart and soul to feel and experience. Enjoy the laughter, love, and lessons from Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons. Remember that laughter is good for the soul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Bryan's new book is a compelling collection with important biblical messages.
Bryan presents a unique and entertaining compilation of short stories meant to inspire.
View a synopsis of "Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Humorous Stories for Life's Seasons," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
