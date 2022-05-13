"Try Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene Horn-Brown is an engaging look into the author's life experiences and the tests of faith that have led to a life of determined love for God's grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Try Faith": a potent story of the comfort an active spiritual life can bring during life's trials. "Try Faith" is the creation of published author Irene Horn-Brown, who was born in the small town of England, Arkansas

Horn-Brown shares, "Some frightening things happened in Irene's life that caused her to believe that she would lose a loved one to death and that she would spend the rest of her life in a mental institution and that she would soon die. Irene believed in her heart that the only thing she had left to help her survive those frightening things was to get a relationship with God and to have faith in God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Horn-Brown's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness the author's most powerful memories.

Horn-Brown offers a private look into her personal and spiritual experiences in hopes of bringing awareness to the need for a connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "Try Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Try Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

