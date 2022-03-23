MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "J is for Joshua - J is for Jasper": a fun and engaging pair of juvenile fiction stories. "J is for Joshua - J is for Jasper" is the creation of published author Irina Wooden Heisey, a loving wife and native of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, who received a master's degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut.
Heisey shares, "J Is for Joshua
"Joshua, a Siberian husky, seems out of his element in the elegant apartment building in New York City. Elevators are not quite like mountains of snow.
"Kate is Joshua's owner. She is a student at New York University, and although she is always friendly, she longs for a really good friend in the city.
"When one day Kate and Joshua are on the elevator, and it goes up to the penthouse, they are both in for a big surprise!
"J Is for Jasper
"Jasper is a shelter dog. He is active, lively, and lovable. He is full of energy. Kate is quite energetic, so she adopts this bundle of energy from the shelter.
"He plays with the children at Kate's school. He becomes the mascot for the Manhattan College basketball team.
"Is Jasper too active to be a therapy dog at a convalescent home?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irina Wooden Heisey's new book will entertain the imagination of young readers as they learn about Joshua's adventure in New York City and Jasper's work as a therapy dog.
Heisey offers a vibrant and enjoyable read for the engagement of young readers.
