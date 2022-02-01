MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Words": a potent arrangement of inspiring poetic works. "His Words" is the creation of published author Iris Woollard McCullen, a native of England born into a family of six children who has had a long-running love of nature.
McCullen shares, "Hewn from the depths of God's colored light,
Is the rainbow, a rock of promise.
Visioned in this paradise, He futured generations
To live in harmony, as colors mix and mingle.
Love unaltered, love eternal, LOVE, THE LIGHT,
HIS KINGDOM."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Iris Woollard McCullen's new book will delight and engage the imagination and the spirit.
McCullen paints a vibrant and enjoyable exploration of faith that will encourage readers.
Consumers can purchase "His Words" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "His Words," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
