"My Summer Dream – Or Was It" from Christian Faith Publishing author Irv E. Francis is a fascinating tale that intertwines the lives of animals with humans and finding the truth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Summer Dream – Or Was It": a gripping and exciting take on grandparents' love and the unlikely friendships that can be forged in grief. "My Summer Dream – Or Was It" is the creation of published author Irv E. Francis, a Navy veteran who enjoys writing about personal experiences and family stories and found the inspiration from his favorite author.

Francis shares, "The following Saturday began Memorial Day weekend. Mom and Dad went shopping after dropping us kids at our grandparents'. They were due home any minute. Grandma later served ice cream snacks to us. Grandpa was now busy in his workshop. I finished my snack and was in the backyard lying on my tummy in the shade on a patch of soft grass. A dandelion caught my attention. I rested my chin on the palm of one hand while stroking the flower with my free hand. The flower must have mesmerized me because I suddenly felt very sleepy. All of a sudden, my quiet thoughts were interrupted."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irv E. Francis's new book is one that centers around love, honesty, and finding truth and justice for a family pet and friend to all.

