"Alpha and Omega: The Beginning and the End The Life and Times of Jesus and His Apostles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaac Jalal is an informative and carefully researched study of Jesus, the Gospels, and Acts.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alpha and Omega: The Beginning and the End The Life and Times of Jesus and His Apostles": a thorough discussion of the life and existence of Jesus. "Alpha and Omega: The Beginning and the End The Life and Times of Jesus and His Apostles" is the creation of published author Isaac Jalal, who graduated from McGill University with a master's degree in education (MEd) and diploma in teaching (DipEd). He decided to pursue another career and luckily succeeded in joining the Canadian Public Service. Working during the day and studying in the evenings, Isaac earned his second master's degree in public administration (MPA) from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. After a successful career in the public service, which spanned almost three decades, he retired in 2013. Still, his addiction to self-education and higher learning continued. In 2013, Isaac completed his paralegal studies at the Law Society of Ontario and was licensed to practice legal services in Ontario.
Isaac shares, "The book Alpha and Omega covers pre-existent names of the Messiah, prophecies, and predictions about the coming of the Messiah foretold in the Old Testament. This book guides readers through some of the usual arguments about the existence of God and the self-existence of Christ before His incarnation as Jesus. Following the very first verse in the Bible, Genesis 1:1 provides the roadmap for the rest of Jesus's biblical story as represented in the New Testament from His birth through His crucifixion, resurrection, and second coming. This study restates the subjects and events based exclusively on biblical accounts and known historical facts in exceptional detail.
Jesus Always Existed
The Old Testament prophets recognized Jesus as God Almighty or Jehovah God, 'the First and the Last' (Exod. 6:3; Isa. 44:6, 48:12). In the Old Testament, Jesus is not referred to by His earthly name 'Jesus.' His true identity is revealed in the New Testament after His holy birth to Virgin Mary when God's angel told Mary to name Him Jesus (Luke 1:30-31).
He was chosen before the creation of the world, but was revealed in these last times for your sake. (1 Pet. 1:20)
Jesus's true identity was reaffirmed in the book of Revelation:
"'I am the Alpha and the Omega,' says the Lord God, 'who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty." (Rev. 1:8)
Who Was Jesus and What Was His Message?
Different individuals have different views of Jesus. To some, He is either a prophet or enlightened man. To others, He was a revolutionary or political defiance. To the believers, however, Jesus is the Son of God, the Alpha and the Omega (which He is)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaac Jalal's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of Jesus and His existence.
Isaac shares in hopes of aiding others on their spiritual path to understanding and accepting Jesus in full.
