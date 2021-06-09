MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lying Lips and Deceitful Tongues: A True Story of a Romance Scam, Her Losses, and How She Fought Back": an eye-opening account of faith and courage overcoming naïveté and the victim mindset. "Lying Lips and Deceitful Tongues: A True Story of a Romance Scam, Her Losses, and How She Fought Back" is the creation of published author Isabella Petersen, a lifelong New Yorker who has held management positions within the airline industry and whose business skills were applied to various positions in the fields of medicine and technology.
Petersen shares, "This is the story of a woman stricken with grief by the unexpected loss of her husband. Unbeknownst to her, this grief, which she suppressed because she was a 'very strong and fearless person,' became very vulnerable and fell victim to a network of intrigue and lies. Penney—a strong, independent woman, who would be the very last person one would think who would fall prey to a scam—proves that if it happened to her, it could happen to anyone.
"Having met someone through a recommended dating site, on the one and only time she searched, she met the 'man of her dreams.' Little did she know that 'Michael' was not who he projected to be, and she would become involved in a network of numerous lies, deceits, and a very professional organization of scammers and hackers.
"After eighteen months and the loss of her money, she discovered the scam. It was at that time she took control of her life and fought back.
"This is the story of how the impossible became the possible. How she pressured law enforcement who were reluctant to investigate/prosecute her case based upon their own experiences and results until she uncovered important information that inspired them to fight for her.
"She was 'on a mission' to achieve results. These scam investigations never have a happy ending, so she was told, but Penney wouldn't accept that answer. She wanted justice and would not stop until these criminals were apprehended.
"Read how she discovered the criminal world of scammers, the Sakawa Boys of Ghana and a little-known fact about this country.
"More importantly, you'll read how prayer and her faith played the biggest part of her discoveries."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabella Petersen's new book puts courage, faith, and a stubborn refusal to remain a victim at center stage in this incredible account of true events from two adverse years in the author's life. Although focusing on the author's experiences, this book subtly, yet with equal fervor, exposes the real and active presence of professional scammers who prey on the naive and vulnerable.
