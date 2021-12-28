MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Made Me?": a delightful journey through nature with a young boy discovering a sense of faith. "Who Made Me?" is the creation of published author Isabelle Wittwer.
Wittwer shares, "Join young Max as he leaves his home with a question on his mind, 'Who made the world?' Max sets off to the nearby woods, rivers, and oceans to find animal friends. He wants to ask them if they know who created them. Max's father has a Bible passage in mind; it's Job 12:7–10! He gives Max advice to follow the Bible's lead and go out and ask the plentiful nature that surrounds their home. Max searches for animals through woods, fields of flowers, and even the deep oceans, wondering who made them all. Meet all of Max's friends! From the gentle Mrs. Dove, to the playful river otter family, to the impressive humpback whale that lives just below the ocean cliff. He even takes a rest on a weeping willow tree and asks it too! After a long day of asking all the friendly creatures, Max returns home and finds out that all the wilderness and even his daddy were all made by God. And they all know it! Max finds out that he was made by God and is special too. Join your family in reading Job 12:7–10. Then go out together and ask the nature in your neighborhood who made them as well. Explore our world safely and always with parental supervision!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabelle Wittwer's new book is an engaging opportunity for parents and spiritual leaders to discuss God with young readers.
Wittwer's vibrant and encouraging narrative will engage the imagination of readers from any background.
