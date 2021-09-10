MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Common Sense": a potent example of inspired writing intended to aid in the spiritual growth of others. "Spiritual Common Sense" is the creation of published author Isabelle Zaccardi Ph. D, a native of Idaho who was born in 1925 and worked as a gun turret machinist and airplane mechanic to aid in the war effort during World War II.
Zaccardi, Ph. D shares, "This book is taken from the writings of Isabelle Zaccardi to aid you in your spiritual journey and give new insights to spiritual beliefs, what is going on with the planet and its inhabitants and how we can make these changes in a positive way, a new concept of God the Father and the hidden years of Jesus which were not written in the Bible. The chapter on reincarnation is most compelling chapter ever written on this subject. It is the narrator on this chapter who explains reincarnation as it has never been written before. If you are a person of faith or just a seeker, you will not be able to ignore it. It is in expanding our perceptions that we grow, and that is what we are all here for—growth of our souls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabelle Zaccardi Ph. D's new book is an encouraging and motivating collection of reflective writings.
View a synopsis of "Spiritual Common Sense" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Common Sense" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Common Sense," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing