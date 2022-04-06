"Notes on the Book of Revelation: Harvesting Through the Scriptures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Isiah King Sr., MMin is a moving overview of what is revealed within the Book of Revelation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Notes on the Book of Revelation: Harvesting Through the Scriptures": an engaging discussion of what to expect during the end times. "Notes on the Book of Revelation: Harvesting Through the Scriptures" is the creation of published author Isiah King Sr., MMin, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who is a Pastor Emeritus.
King shares, "Have you ever experienced competing in a game when it seemed like your opponent was so fierce, so challenging, so strong that you thought that you were going to lose? Or have you ever felt the strength of your opponent that you felt like you were a grasshopper in the eyes of giants? Well, this is what the book of revelation is all about. It's a book that inspires us as believers to be faith giants and to view our spiritual enemies as grasshoppers in our eyes; with that faith we can conquer and defeat anything that the enemy throws at us.
"The purpose of this prophetic book is to give instructions, commendations, as well as warnings of discipline to the seven Churches of Asia Minor. Even though it was written for them, it will do us well if we truly glean from its spiritual treasures. It is a book of eschatology, a divine plan given by God about the end-times that warns unbelievers about God's wrath and judgment. Not only does it warn the unsaved about God's oncoming judgment, but it also gives joy to the faithful, who will be caught up during the Rapture and who will not have to experience or go through the seven-year tribulation period that will take place on earth after the church gets Raptured up to meet Christ in the air.
"It is also a book that encourages believers to stay faithful to Christ until the end of time. Why? Because we win! It is a book that prepares and reminds those who accept Christ during the tribulation period that despite the Antichrist's demonic attacks, we will triumph with Christ in the end. Even though this book is full of symbolism and various interpretations, God's divine plan will be revealed by way of the Holy Spirit. This is what the word revelation means. It means to uncover or to unveil. Therefore, if there is ever a time that you thought that you were going to lose this Christian battle, be of good cheer. We win! Again, I say, as you face the trials and tribulations of the devil, be of good courage. You are on the right team!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isiah King Sr., MMin's new book will challenge and encourage students of the Bible.
King offers a straightforward approach for ease of understanding and encouragement of those seeking a deeper understanding of God's word.
