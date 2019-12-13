ITF Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TIGLUTIK® (riluzole) Oral Suspension For The Treatment Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with a Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy (PEG) Feeding Tube

~ TIGLUTIK is the only formulation of riluzole indicated for both oral and PEG tube administration