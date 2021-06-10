MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Brotherhood of Fire": a potent tale of faith and healing. "Brotherhood of Fire" is the creation of published author J. A. Guinn, a graduate of Washington State University who served in the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran.
Guinn shares, "A small rural fire department in North Idaho has only four full-time members, a chief, and an office manager. The district relies heavily on volunteers to provide a proper service to the rural community. The chief is relatively new, anticipating this fire district would operate at a much slower pace than the one he came from in southern California, but he was sadly mistaken. Malfunctioning equipment and insufficient funds to conduct the repairs started resulting in loss of buildings and loss of life. Chief Keeting had seen plenty of that in California, including loss of his own new wife and unborn child when his house burned down while he was gone on a job interview. He was just out of engineering college and was about to land a very lucrative engineering job in New Mexico when tragedy struck. His faith in God finally pulled him through but on a different course—that of becoming a firefighter and EMT. However, the recent incidents kept dredging up those old memories. He was working hard trying to provide a service to his community but felt he was failing and didn't understand why, not until a small group of local citizens contacted the state attorney-general who sent—with Chief Keeting's approval—an undercover firefighter to try to resolve the problems did Chief Keeting start feeling he was getting his head above water."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. A. Guinn's new book is a heartfelt and thrilling Christian fiction.
Guinn's tale is an action-packed story of love, loss, and faith. Reeling from the devastating and sudden loss of loved ones, Chief Keeting sets out on a new path in hopes of healing and helping save those in need.
