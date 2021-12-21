MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Ruth: Bat Avraham": an articulate look into the life of Ruth. "The Book of Ruth: Bat Avraham" is the creation of published author J. Ainsley Blaine, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, who has devoted many years to ministry and mission work.
Blaine shares, "The decision to take on this study of Ruth bat Avraham (daughter of Abraham) came about subsequent to a celebration of the feast of Shavuot several years ago in the home of a member of a Hebrew messianic congregation. In keeping with tradition, the book of Ruth was read with simultaneous discussion on the work and was followed by additional discussion. Listening to the comments from the attendees: their assertions, points and other input, I decided to conduct a deeper study of the work. And, after months of reading/re-reading Ruth, prayer, researching, more prayer and listening, I determined to write this study. It is also written with the hope and intent of causing the reader to ponder or reflect on their relationship and their walk with El Elyon (The Lord Most High) and Yahusha HaMashiach. Concomitantly, it is written to give the reader an opportunity to muse on who those people in this book and in the age and time of Ruth, Naomi, Orpah, Boaz, actually were: ethnically, racially."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Ainsley Blaine's new book offers readers a thoughtful examination of the Book of Ruth.
Through careful study and reflection, Blaine presents a fresh approach to considering the information available within the lives of Ruth, Naomi, Orpah, and Boaz.
