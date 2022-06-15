Six young kids go to the city for a fun day of skateboarding witness a mob hit and end up running for their lives from gun wielding gangsters
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Alan Dietterich's children are avid skateboarders and he was constantly worried as they got better and went off to do all kinds of dangerous tricks and maneuvers that send them flying into the air or traveling to the city for street boarding and bowl riding at the FDR Skater Park. Because of his fears of raising five rowdy boys and knowing Murphy's Law is in full swing, his imagination inspired Dietterich to write "Crossing Boarders Part 1" (published by LifeRich Publishing).
This is a story about six young kids who go to the city for a fun day of skateboarding only to witness a mob hit and end up running for their lives from gun wielding gangsters. They are chased around the city trying to escape the grip of killers who need to tie up loose ends. There is only one way for these kids to get away. Will it work?
"Knowing the dangers of the dark parts of the city and the naïve adventurous nature of children makes it difficult to keep them safe anywhere. Unless they are armed with skills, and that certain something only parents can give them, that is somewhere in this story," Dietterich says. "The story has action, adventure, suspense and will capture the imagination of the younger mind through the appeal of the danger and sport involved in extreme skateboarding."
When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Dietterich answers, "I lived this life with my kids and it became nightmares for me when they had not come home from several of their trips to competitions or photo and video shoots. I hope this book will give readers an experience they will remember and become sharable and look forward to the next." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838621-crossing-boarders
"Crossing Boarders Part 1"
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 64 pages | ISBN 9781489739926
E-Book | 64 pages | ISBN 9781489739933
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
J. Alan Dietterich resides in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where most of his writing is done. He is an online graduate student majoring in directing at The Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Most of his inspiration comes from his primary focus in life and what he loves most, his five children. As a single parent, there is nothing more rewarding than proving to his children that setting goals is a sure fire way to reach whatever dream they wish to accomplish. This story is inspired by every parent's worst nightmare when things might go wrong and it might be out of their control. However, the hope that they give their children enough information to pull through any obstacle. This being his first publication there is nothing better for him than the feedback he will receive about his work and how it can be improved for a better reading experience.
