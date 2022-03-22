MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm Telling God": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from active faith. "I'm Telling God" is the creation of published author J.B. Cole, who currently resides in Florida with her two young boys. She has a degree in psychology and is working toward her master's, and is a Student Success Counselor in a Christian school.

Cole shares, "I'm Telling God is written by a child of God who struggles with everyday life because of the turmoil the author has faced since childhood. Amid the struggles, the author is able to share the tools that has helped her to overcome the anxiety and fear associated with the trauma in her life. These same tools have strengthened her relationship with others and, more importantly, with God. This is a life that can't be kept a secret."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.B. Cole's new book offers readers an encouraging message along with thoughtful reflections on life's challenges.

Cole shares a moving story layered with messages of God's promise in hopes of empowering others to lean into faith and trust in God's plan.

