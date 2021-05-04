MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Money Matters (to God)": an enlightening book that tackles the complicated topic of money and religious faith. "Money Matters (to God)" is the creation of published author J. Bradley Van Vleet Jr., a senior who has served in the ministry all his life.
Van Vleet Jr. shares, "I know what you're thinking: 'Another book on money!' And you're right, this is another book on money, but it's probably not quite from the angle that you're thinking. 'Money Matters (to God)' is a book about seeing finances through the eyes of God instead of the eyes of society. Through this book, we will walk through the scripture to see what the Bible actually has to say about money and how we should use it. You may be surprised to see what's there. Money is an important topic to God. You can clearly see that through the Old and New Testaments. Jesus talked more about money than He did about heaven or hell. Money is important to God simply because it's important to us. Sometimes too important. My prayer is that, through this book, you will be able to shed the burden of financial stress through priority and perspective.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Bradley Van Vleet Jr.'s new book is a thought-provoking piece that shows readers a biblical way to look at money and achieve a devoted Christian life.
With his newly released book, Van Vleet Jr. hopes to help readers set themselves free from falling into the trap of greed for money.
