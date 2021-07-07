MEADVILLE, Pa., July 07, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Today I Saw a Butterfly": a spiritually encouraging experience. "Today I Saw a Butterfly" is the creation of published author J. Brian Bergeron, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who founded the Jesus Rocks Ministry. He was a member of two southeastern conference championship teams and played in the NCAA Final Four. Currently, he is an ordained deacon in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, and high school basketball coach.
Bergeron shares, "'I have known J. Brian for thirty years. 'Today, I Saw a Butterfly' is written from his heart. If you are looking for spiritual inspiration, there is no better manuscript. J. Brian is always encouraging others to listen for God's voice in their lives and to see Jesus in one another. This book gives real life circumstances for the reader to do just that. After reading this, you will look for Jesus in others and listen for God's voice in your life.' —Greg Harten
"'I have traveled with J. Brian to many Jesus Rocks Ministry functions. His love for Jesus is real and it is contagious. He is in constant search of God's plan in his life. "Today, I Saw a Butterfly" will encourage every reader to be in search of the same. It tells us to look for Jesus in one another. It is proof that God can talk to us through others. This is a true prayer book. It is a writing you will read and refer to more than once. The references to Scripture are a huge help in simply navigating through life.' —Michael Curry
"'From my earliest memories, I can hear my dad encouraging me and Alexa to listen for God's voice in our lives. This book will encourage every reader to do the same. In reading this book, it is obvious how great our world would be if we see Jesus in one another. What if all of us allowed Jesus to shine bright in our lives? We could change the world! This book will inspire you in many ways. It will inspire you to deepen your relationship with your Savior.' —Abby Bergeron"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Brian Bergeron's new book is a powerful story of a life lived in faith.
Pairing personal anecdotes and relevant scripture, the author welcomes readers to take time for self-reflection to see how God has directed each path.
View a synopsis of "Today I Saw a Butterfly" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Today I Saw a Butterfly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Today I Saw a Butterfly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
