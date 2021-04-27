MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of the Woods": a gripping story about achieving personal growth, leading to faith and trust in Him. "Out of the Woods" is the creation of published author J.D. Braz, a writer who was called to the ministry. He finished college in Texas with a degree in pastoral ministries and was credentialed with a major denomination for over twenty years.
Braz shares, "The woods are often mysterious and deep. The plantings she harbors provide variegation, shade, depth, beauty; safety and danger, as well as life and death. Mankind is also multifaceted; somewhat wild and dangerous like the woods. Even among the best of us, 'the heart is desperately wicked, who can know it?' Jim is thrust in and out of the woods like many of us. He comes to terms with what is expected from him, makes a statement in the world, and leaves the woods one last time to be forever home at last. This is his story from a storyteller's words written down in a mysterious binder."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.D. Braz's new book is a riveting fiction that contains spiritual truths of God's Word for readers to explore. This book aims to encourage people to search underneath the story and discover a personal connection within.
View a synopsis of "Out of the Woods" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Out of the Woods" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Out of the Woods," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
