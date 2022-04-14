"Bible Talk: Encouraging a Discussion on Bible Doctrines Throughout Christendom" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. E. Mejia is a thoughtful reflection on knowledge available within the word of God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bible Talk: Encouraging a Discussion on Bible Doctrines Throughout Christendom": a potent reminder of the importance of considering the messages found within God's word. "Bible Talk: Encouraging a Discussion on Bible Doctrines Throughout Christendom" is the creation of published author J. E. Mejia, a graduate of Walla Walla University who carries a bachelor's degree in biology.
Mejia shares, "Is there a God that created us, or did we all get here by chance as many atheist scientists speculate or theorize? If there is a God, what is he like and what does that mean for us? Is the Bible his inspired and reliable word? These may be some questions that the average person asks, among others. I try to answer these questions throughout the book. I examine some evidence for creation. I examine prophecies from the book of Daniel and Revelation that prove that God's word is reliable and true. I examine some popular doctrines such as whether the Bible supports the doctrine of eternal torment in hell. A close inspection shows that it doesn't. I also discuss many other important topics. Also, in the Christian world, we are awaiting the return of Jesus Christ. He promised he would return, and all the promises that God has made he has kept. And so I discuss how to get ready for his Second Coming and how to inherit eternal life. Anyone, no matter their past, is welcomed by God. And eternal life is a free gift."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. E. Mejia's new book will encourage and motivate readers seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Mejia presents an articulate challenge to believers, both new and established, to take the time needed to deeply consider the true meaning of God's word.
