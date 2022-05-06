"Rosalie's Garden" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Efrain Meza, jr is an engaging children's narrative that offers a fun adventure outdoors along with lessons on work ethic, caring for oneself, and community.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rosalie's Garden": a lighthearted message of positivity for young readers. "Rosalie's Garden" is the creation of published author J. Efrain Meza, jr.
Meza shares, "Rosalie has a garden and wants to share it with you! Along the way, you will meet her family and some values that her parents say are important to a young mind. You will want to join Rosalie as she ventures into the life of a garden and the many wonderful things you can find if you take the time and know where to look."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Efrain Meza, jr's new book offers an enjoyable opportunity to discuss important values.
Meza writes in honor of a beloved grandmother and the lessons imparted to his children along the way.
