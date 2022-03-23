MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coffee with Jesus: 365 Morning Devotionals": a motivating opportunity for reflection. "Coffee with Jesus: 365 Morning Devotionals" is the creation of published author J. Floyd Bennett, a loving husband and proud father of seven who overcame drugs and alcohol to now serve as an ordained pastor in Odessa, Texas.
Bennett shares, "Jesus, an open Bible, and a hot cup of coffee—there's no better way to start a day.
"This time spent with the Holy Spirit prepares us for the challenges of the coming day.
"It sure came in handy back in 2018 when the doctor told me that I might not live but two more years. That was hard news, but my faith in Jesus assured me everything was going to be all right. Whether God healed me or crushed me, it was going to be for His glory. In His mercy, He healed me.
"It did show me that time was precious though. I decided to use the time He gives me to encourage others to pursue a deeper relationship with Christ.
"I started taking what the Spirit shared with me during our morning coffee talks and sharing it with others through morning texts. Overtime, that dozen or so friends turned into hundreds of people.
"My wife and friends encouraged me to put these morning devotionals into a book so that others may receive daily inspiration from them. So I did.
"I'm not a scholar or anything special. I am just my Master's servant trying to help others get to know this great God we serve.
"So grab a cup of coffee and join us as we explore the infinite depths of God's wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Floyd Bennett's new book will encourage the spirit and excite the soul.
Bennett shares from personal experiences and dedicated study of God's word in hopes of helping others nurture a stronger connection with God.
