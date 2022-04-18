"Vandi The Goose" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. G. Hartley is an enjoyable story of a friendly goose that eagerly seeks to be friends with those met on and around the pond.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vandi The Goose": a darling tale of friendship, bravery, and being oneself. "Vandi The Goose" is the creation of published author J. G. Hartley.
Hartley shares, "Vandi, the goose, was always happy and excited about life. He loved playing goose games with his family and friends. He enjoyed his time spent with Tipper and Tally. No one could discourage Vandi and change his happy mood. He was determined not to let other geese have control over him. But one day, he met Beeker, the grumpy goose. Would he be able to change Vandi? Characters in this book are the following: Vandi, a young Canadian goose. He was always happy and excited about life. Beeker, a resident goose on the lake. He was the biggest goose. He was also grumpy and mad about something. It was easy to spot him by his big orange beak. Ebi was Beeker's wife. She was very kind-hearted and tried to get Beeker in a much better mood. She had a difficult job. Tipper and Tally, the young geese, were brother and sister. They tried to ignore their dad's grumpiness. They loved to play with Vandi and looked forward to his visits."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. G. Hartley's new book features vibrant illustrations by Paul Rufe.
Hartley offers a charming narrative alongside Rufe's enjoyable imagery for the enjoyment and entertainment of young readers.
Consumers can purchase "Vandi The Goose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Vandi The Goose," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
