MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chasing Heaven": a reflective guide to help one decipher and uncover purpose and meaning amid a life of strife and suffering. "Chasing Heaven" is the creation of published author J.J. Richards, a Christian writer. Richards has seen God at work during accidents that have almost cost him his life. It was those pivotal moments that propelled him to write this book.
Richards shares, "Chasing Heaven was written as a guide to help with what we spend a good part of our life doing, whether consciously or not. As we are bombarded with so much stimuli each day, how do we sift through all this and continue on a path to heaven? Whether we are religious or not, is it possible to end up at the same end? If there is a God, is it possible to find understanding in all that goes on around us and what we do?
"Chasing Heaven is about trying to find some meaning and real purpose to our life. Let's try and find some understanding to our daily chase."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.J. Richards's new book is an illuminating look at the Lord's possible reasons for the trials and tribulations thrown one's way.
View a synopsis of "Chasing Heaven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Chasing Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Chasing Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
