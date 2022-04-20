"Spirits Live Forever" from Christian Faith Publishing author J. K. Spyder is an emotionally charged story of a young boy coping with the loss of his twin sister following a heartbreaking accident.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spirits Live Forever": a helpful narrative that opens up the topic of death and grieving. "Spirits Live Forever" is the creation of published author J. K. Spyder, who received an Editor's Choice Award from the International Society of Poets in 2005.
Spyder shares, "The story takes place in the middle of winter 1990. Andy loses his sister in a sledding accident. Andy prays for the return of his sister; even so his sister is not returned. Deeply depressed and exhausted, Andy slowly begins to drift in and out of sleep. He soon finds himself in strange surroundings, on a beach surrounded by mountains. This is where he finds Mandy. They sat on some boulders near a brook. Andy again begs Mandy to come home.
"'I can't,' answered Mandy, 'because this is where I live now.'
"Andy begins to cry, 'I wish you weren't dead, Mandy.'
"'Silly brother,' she answered. 'Only my body is dead. Spirits live forever. You will feel me in your heart. You will see me in your dreams and keep me in your memories.'
"The book is written in simply so that children may read it themselves. A beautifully illustrated work with a timeless message."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. K. Spyder's new book will pull at the heartstrings while imparting a powerful message of God's promise.
Spyder presents readers with a compelling narrative within the pages of this thoughtful and comforting discussion of grief.
