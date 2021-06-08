MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What the Locusts Have Eaten: A Roadmap of Restoration and Relationship": a faith-based approach to successful marriages. "What the Locusts Have Eaten: A Roadmap of Restoration and Relationship" is the creation of published author J. M. Ulmer, a loving husband and father who graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in business and a major in finance. He works as a realtor and enjoys leading a Friday morning Bible study for men.
Ulmer shares, "What the Locusts Have Eaten references the second chapter of Joel where God is calling the Israelites to repentance. Their land has been destroyed as a result of their sin and rebellion. God calls for them to repent, turn from their ways, and seek Him. He promises to restore what the locusts have eaten.
"This book begins by asking the question how does a couple that is in love and desirous of a lifetime together on their wedding day get transformed into a couple that despises each other and gets a divorce just a short time later? How do we go from one extreme to the other?
"The author contends that there are three things that we need to embrace for restoration in our relationships and joy in our lives.
"It starts with an understanding of what a covenant relationship is and isn't. A covenant is an unbreakable promise that is itself the basis of the relationship. The second key is looking for God to fill our needs and not position, power, money, things, or someone else. This takes away the frustration of unfulfilled expectations from others, especially that of the spouse. And finally, the action that helps make this possible is forgiveness. Starting with our earliest memories of where we were hurt, mistreated, or offended and offer forgiveness to others as we have been forgiven by our heavenly Father. Understanding that what someone else owes us pales in comparison to the debt we owe.
"Through this, God can restore relationships and take what was destroyed and make it better than it was before."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. M. Ulmer's new book is an exploration of what can make or break a relationship.
Writing from personal experience with nearly divorcing, Ulmer invites readers to consider the information provided in hopes of improving other's relationships.
