MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Five Years and a Million Tears": an empowering and riveting novel about Anna and how life's countless disappointments almost made her let go of every good thing she has, including hope and her faith. This is a poignant read that will surely leave a beautiful lesson about life that readers can ponder on. "Five Years and a Million Tears" is the creation of published author J. P. Martel, a pro-life advocate who believes in the beauty, essence, dignity, and sanctity of life. She worked for children with special needs for decades and is now a mother who spends her daily life in Arizona.
Martel shares, "Five Years and a Million Tears is an inspirational story that examines struggles that resonate with many who face insurmountable adversities as they search for explanations, solutions, and ultimately, peace.
"For Anna, a young woman in her thirties who marries her soulmate, her infertility becomes an albatross. It is the ultimate body betrayal. Her relentless desire and quest to conceive become all-consuming, threatening to endanger all she possesses and holds dear, including her husband, her mental and physical health, and what is at her very core—her faith.
"Join Anna on the road of life which is often fraught with twists and turns that challenge us all to new limits."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. P. Martel's new book is a deeply touching opus intended to shed light on women who can see themselves in the story's main character. In this highly insightful publication, Martel hopes to bring solace to those who are in distress and provide answers to their never-ending wonders.
