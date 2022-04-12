"When The Time Is Right" from Christian Faith Publishing author J.P. Spotts is an enjoyable tale of a young woman's journey of faith to find a love, life, and home in God's plan.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When The Time Is Right" is the creation of published author J.P. Spotts, a mother and grandmother who enjoys basing her books on her favorite towns along the East Coast.
Ms. Spotts shares, "When the time is right…
"Hope had been blessed with the 'Gift of Helps' and had always been willing to go and do for her family. Yet her dream was for a home, with a husband and family of her own. And hopefully fulfill her passion to write and someday see her stories published. But for the moment, Hope is still living with her parents and feeling rather 'stuck.'
"Near her twenty-fifth birthday, she receives an unexpected nudge that encourages her to leave the security of home and spread her wings a bit. So she grabs her laptop and her small white cat named Meanness and takes a 'leap of faith.'
"Hope's trying hard to wait for God's plan for her future (and just maybe that special someone), but the timing just never seems right. And waiting is the pits until the day she finds herself placing a small candy cane into the open hand of a tall handsome man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.P. Spotts's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers invest themselves in the life of a sweet young woman named Hope.
Spott shares a compelling tale of love and faith that offers a cast of affable characters and enjoyable twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase "When The Time Is Right" at bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When The Time Is Right," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing