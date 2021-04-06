MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bad Fishing Bird": an uplifting story of a fishing bird named Lenny who is too afraid to dive into water to catch fish. "The Bad Fishing Bird" is the creation of published author J. R. Walker, a writer who, after retiring from his lengthy career in information technology, was inspired to work on his first children's book after watching birds from his balcony.

Walker shares, "Lenny is a fishing bird with one problem—he's afraid to fish!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. R. Walker's new book is an encouragement for children that they can accomplish what they're meant to, even if fear tells them otherwise.

View a synopsis of "The Bad Fishing Bird" on YouTube.

